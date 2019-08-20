Samsung's 32-inch Space Gaming Monitor makes room for your PC

Giant gaming monitors have a conspicuous problem: all that visual real estate usually swallows up desk space, leaving limited room for your speakers, elaborate peripherals or the PC itself. Samsung might have a simple fix. Its newly unveiled Space Gaming Monitor (aka SR75Q) adopts the small-footprint formula of the Space Monitor, but tunes it for a crowd more interested in frame rates and tear-free visuals than resolution. It touts the same 32-inch design that pushes flat against the wall when you need room, but ditches 4K in favor of a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and support for AMD's FreeSync.