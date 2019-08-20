Samsung's 32-inch Space Gaming Monitor makes room for your PC

Giant gaming monitors have a conspicuous problem: all that visual real estate usually swallows up desk space, leaving limited room for your speakers, elaborate peripherals or the PC itself. Samsung might have a simple fix. Its newly unveiled Space Gaming Monitor (aka SR75Q) adopts the small-footprint formula of the Space Monitor, but tunes it for a crowd more interested in frame rates and tear-free visuals than resolution. It touts the same 32-inch design that pushes flat against the wall when you need room, but ditches 4K in favor of a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and support for AMD's FreeSync.
Like before, you can easily hide the power and HDMI cables and fasten it to your desk using the (thankfully included) clamp. Samsung hasn't divulged pricing for the Space Gaming Monitor, but it should be available worldwide sometime in the fourth quarter of the year. We'd expect it to be moderately priced when the standard 32-inch Space Monitor normally sells for $500.