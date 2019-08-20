Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Todd Williamson/Getty Images
save
Save
share

A fourth 'Matrix' movie is happening

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back. Whoa.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
58m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Yes, you read that correctly. About 16 years after the last movie in the series, Warner Bros. has confirmed work on a fourth movie in The Matrix universe. And it doesn't appear to be a spinoff -- Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will star in the picture. Only one of the Wachowski sisters (Lana) is involved, but she'll direct, co-write and co-produce.

Variety sources claimed production will start in early 2020.

As to why they're revisiting the series, besides money? Lana Wachowski argued that many of the themes from the original Matrix trilogy are "even more relevant" in the modern era. That's not a far-fetched conclusion. Simulated worlds and artificial intelligence are playing ever more important roles in society. We're already asking questions about reality and what it means to be human, and The Matrix could feel like a logical extension of that discussion.

The looming question (apart from whether or not it will be any good) revolves around picking up where the first three movies left off. The basic premise is easy -- there were hints Neo might return after establishing a peace with the machines -- but there are a lot unanswered questions. What upsets the truce (which, we'd add, persisted in Monolith's The Matrix Online)? And how does Trinity come back? Whatever the answers, it's safe to say a fourth Matrix movie could easily be a major draw given Keanu's resurging popularity and the series' enduring influence on philosophy, pop culture and beyond.

Source: Variety
In this article: av, carrie anne-moss, entertainment, keanu reeves, movie, movies, sci-fi, science fiction, the matrix, wachowskis, warner bros
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

View
Sega’s remastered ‘Yakuza’ bundle for PS4 comes to the US

Sega’s remastered ‘Yakuza’ bundle for PS4 comes to the US

View
NASA confirms mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

NASA confirms mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

View
Ford will reportedly make two more electric SUVs by 2023

Ford will reportedly make two more electric SUVs by 2023

View
The dream of flying taxis may not be too far off

The dream of flying taxis may not be too far off

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr