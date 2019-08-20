YouTube is removing its direct messaging feature in September

YouTube didn't elaborate on why it decided to retire the feature, but it said it's going to focus on beefing up the site's comments section. "We're constantly reevaluating our priorities and have decided to discontinue YouTube's native direct messaging feature while we focus on improving public conversations," the page reads. We hope that means we can look forward to better moderation features and tools for YouTube comments in the future.

YouTube says you'll still be able to share videos straight from the website by clicking the "social network icon." If you're on desktop, though, you can always just copy-paste links into your messaging app of choice.