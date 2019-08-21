Apple warns against storing its titanium credit card in leather

Accordingly, the same guide advises against putting it in direct contact with other credit cards or loose items lest you scratch that pristine titanium surface. And if there's a stain you can clean off, you'll want to wipe it down using a microfiber cloth moistened with isopropyl alcohol.

This isn't functional issue on the level of Antennagate. It's not like your card will stop working just because it's a bit dirty, and you'll have an incentive to use Apple Pay more often regardless. With that said, the titanium card is as much about flaunting your status as it is making purchases. It's hard to do that when your card looks like it went through hell, isn't it?