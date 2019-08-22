Chevy's 2020 Bolt EV will pack a longer 259-mile range

It's not certain just how Chevy wrung out that extra 21 miles of driving, but C&D understood that new battery chemistry was the key.

Don't expect a drastically upgraded car beyond that. The Bolt order guide only makes reference to new color and minor feature options. If you're not fond of the design, this won't change your mind. Having said that, added range could be enough of a selling point by itself. It can make the difference between having to recharge mid-route and making a non-stop trip, and that could reel in buyers who'd either look at other EVs or (gasp) consider a gas-powered car instead.