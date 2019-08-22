Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mojang/Microsoft
save
Save
share

'Minecraft Earth' beta brings AR building to Android next week

You don't need iOS to see what the fuss is about.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
27m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Mojang/Microsoft

Don't worry, Android fans -- if you've been wondering when you can try the augmented reality experience of Minecraft Earth, you don't have too much longer to wait. Mojang and Microsoft have revealed that the Minecraft Earth beta will reach Google-powered devices sometime next week. It's encouraging users to sign up to get their earliest possible shot at playing.

To recap, it's not just an extension of the world-building game in the real world, although you can play i like that. You can take on challenges when you step outside, and it encourages you to go on joint adventures with friends. Think of it more as a truly social Minecraft experience that just happens to use AR as its conduit.

Source: Minecraft Earth (Twitter), Minecraft
In this article: android, app, augmented reality, beta, games, gaming, microsoft, minecraft, minecraft earth, mobile, mojang, smartphone, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

Engadget's 2019 Back-to-School Guide

View
Hyundai teases all-electric concept '45' for Frankfurt

Hyundai teases all-electric concept '45' for Frankfurt

View
iPhone Pro, new iPad and 16-inch MacBook Pro details emerge

iPhone Pro, new iPad and 16-inch MacBook Pro details emerge

View
Russia tests new Soyuz rocket by sending a humanoid robot to the ISS

Russia tests new Soyuz rocket by sending a humanoid robot to the ISS

View
Android Q is now simply Android 10

Android Q is now simply Android 10

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr