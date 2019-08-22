OtterBox reveals a portable and stackable wireless charging system

The base charging system starts at $129.95 and includes one wireless battery. Additional batteries and charging bases cost $69.95. OtterBox is also offering a Wireless Charging Pad, $49.95, and a Charging Stand, $59.95. The charging devices will work with Qi-enabled phones like the iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy S10, Google Pixel 3 and others.

These days there are plenty of Qi wireless charging power banks to choose from, though most need a wall adapter. The portable batteries will likely appeal to those on the go. If you own a Tesla Model 3, you might opt for the car's charging pad. But if you were holding out for Apple's AirPower (long-promised and recently canceled), the OtterSpot might be a consolation.