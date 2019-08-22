PlayStation Vue gets college football and NHL hockey channels

Sony's live internet TV service may have raised its prices recently, but it's also adding new channels that make it look like an even better investment for sports fans. PlayStation Vue has added NHL Network and ACC Network -- a brand new channel going live today, August 22nd -- to its offerings. The NHL Network gives viewers access to ice hockey matches, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs, World Championships and Memorial Cup.
Meanwhile, the ACC Network is a brand new ESPN-owned channel dedicated to broadcasting the collegiate-level Atlantic Coast Conference. The conference features various sports, including football, basketball and soccer -- its football season, specifically, will take place from August 29th, 2019 to January 2020. According to the ACC Network's website, the channel will air 14 live football games over its first three weeks, starting on August 29th.
The new channels are available with its Core, Elite and Ultra options, which cost $55, $65 and $85, respectively. Sports fans who want more can also get the Sports Pack add-on, which includes NFL Redzone, for $10.