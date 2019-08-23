Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG
LG's smart home app adds voice control through Google Assistant

Manual and voice control for your appliances is now found in one place.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Home
Many smart appliance makers' apps still require that you tap buttons to control your home, but not LG's. It's introducing Google Assistant-powered voice control to its ThinQ app (previously SmartThinQ) to steer all its connected appliances, whether it's an oven, fridge or washing machine. Yes, you can already use Assistant outside of the app, but this gives you more flexibility -- you have both voice and manual control in a central place. You could check the exact time left on the washer while telling the AC to set a new temperature.

The new app will first be available in South Korea in August, with North Americans getting a taste in the fourth quarter of 2019. Europeans will have to wait until 2020. This makes the most sense if you're all-in on LG appliances (no doubt LG's ultimate goal), but it could still be appreciated if you're tired of juggling apps to control even one device.

Catch up on all the latest news from IFA 2019 here!

Source: LG Newsroom
