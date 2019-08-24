Lamborghini teaser hints at a hybrid 'hypercar'

Ever since Lamborghini showed off its wild MIT-collaborated Terzo Millennio concept we've been waiting to see what a production version could look like, and we might find out soon. Autoblog points out this teaser image posted to the company's Instagram page which shows the logo, a silhouette and some Y-shaped LEDs that harken back to the 2017 concept.

Features like a self-healing carbon fiber shell, in-wheel electric motors and supercapacitor energy storage probably aren't ready for prime time yet, but Lamborghini has seemingly been preparing for a limited edition follow-up ever since.

The Aventador and Huracan are scheduled to get hybrid drivetrains eventually and Lamborghini's Asterion concept showed one possible future, but this could give an early preview of the technology. Whatever the vehicle is, we should see more of it at the 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show that officially begins September 12th.