5G-friendly OnePlus 7 Pro is now available at Sprint

Unlike Samsung, which in the past has created flashy 5G variants of its smartphones, the 5G OnePlus 7 Pro is indistinguishable from the standard model you're probably already familiar with. That's not necessarily a bad thing, though, since the 7 Pro is easily one of our favorite Android phones of the year. You can (and probably) should take a look at our OnePlus 7 Pro review here for a fuller sense of what the phone is capable of, not to mention some of our earlier tests with live 5G networks here and abroad. While Sprint's implementation of 5G won't be quite as fast as mmWave deployments used by carriers like Verizon's, it's worth noting that support for Sprint 5G here is great news for the nearly 11 million people now living within range of one of the carrier's 5G nodes.