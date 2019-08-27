Alexa adds in-depth NFL stats ahead of the new season

The AI helper can also answer simpler questions about games that may be closer to home. You can ask questions about college football players and team stats, and get basic schedule and score info for high school teams. And if you want a hint as to who might win a given matchup, Alexa will offer predictions for NFL and NCAA games using analytics and data.

These additions come alongside plans to supplement upcoming Thursday Night Football streams with AI- and AWS-powered stats that take data directly from tags on NFL players' shoulder pads. Amazon wants to be considered your football hub, even if it's just to find out whether or not the home team stands a chance in its next game.