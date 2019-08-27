'Overwatch' Switch case raises hopes for a port

Blizzard might finally bring Overwatch to the Switch a year after the developer admitted that it's a possibility. Gaming tipster Wario64 has posted photos of a black and yellow carrying case for the Switch designed with the Overwatch logo. They came from a PowerA Amazon listing that was quickly taken down when it went viral after being posted on Resetera. While the item is no longer on Amazon, its description said the accessory was "Officially Licensed by Nintendo and Blizzard Entertainment."