Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
save
Save
share

Watch Timothée Chalamet as Henry V in Netflix’s ‘The King’ trailer

The film will make its way to select movie theatres this fall.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for its latest historical epic, The King. The upcoming film stars Call Me By Your Name's Timothée Chalamet as English monarch King Henry V. The movie's script, which is loosely based on Shakespeare's trio of Henry IV and Henry V plays, was penned by director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom, War Machine) and Joel Edgerton (Red Sparrow, Zero Dark Thirty).

Edgerton also co-stars in the movie, playing John Falstaff, a character Netflix describes as Henry's best friend and an "aging alcoholic knight." Rounding out the star-studded lineup are Sean Harris (Mission Impossible: Fallout), Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One), Lily-Rose Depp (A Faithful Man) and Robert Pattinson.

The King is set during the latter stages of the Hundred Years' War. The trailer depicts the Siege of Harfleur and the subsequent Battle of Agincourt, the latter of which is one of the most famous battles in English history. In 1415, a depleted English army led by Henry decisively defeated a much larger French force made up of mostly heavily armored and mounted knights. The battle is the centerpiece of Shakespeare's Henry V, and the inspiration for one of the playwright's most famous speeches.

The King will premiere at the Venice Film Festival later this week before it starts streaming in the fall. Netflix also plans to screen the movie at select theatres across the US. If all of this sounds familiar, it's because the company employed a similar strategy with 2018's The Outlaw King. The Academy Awards, as well as some film festivals, require movies to complete a theatrical run before they consider them for an award. Based on Chalamet's acting alone, the strategy could pay off next year.

Source: Netflix
In this article: Academy Awards, av, entertainment, netflix, streaming, The King
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

The best consoles, games and accessories for students

View
Judge recommends bitcoin ‘creator’ turn over earnings in lawsuit

Judge recommends bitcoin ‘creator’ turn over earnings in lawsuit

View
Google Maps can help you with the last mile of your daily commute

Google Maps can help you with the last mile of your daily commute

View
Spies, lies and data thieves: It's time to get a VPN

Spies, lies and data thieves: It's time to get a VPN

View
5G-friendly OnePlus 7 Pro is now available at Sprint

5G-friendly OnePlus 7 Pro is now available at Sprint

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr