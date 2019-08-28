Over 6 million user-created maps are coming to 'Halo: MCC'

There's still no official time frame for when you can expect to use Forge maps, although it won't be for a while when the developers plan to stagger MCC-tuned releases of each Halo game on PC. All the same, it could be appreciated by fans. Microsoft and 343 initially released MCC in a messy, incomplete state -- now, it'll include many of the community maps that people feared might be lost to the ages.

Over 6.6 million user-generated maps in Halo 3, Halo: Reach, and Halo 4 have been successfully copied for future access in MCC! Learn more about our plan to bring these community creations forward: https://t.co/JBUrifp2mz pic.twitter.com/tPXdFVy8mp — Halo (@Halo) August 28, 2019