Microsoft HoloLens 2 will go on sale in September

Microsoft announced its second-generation HoloLens at Mobile World Congress in February but didn't mention when the device will be available. Now, Microsoft EVP Harry Shum has revealed that the mixed reality headset will go on sale sometime in September. Shum has dropped the information on HoloLens 2's release date during a speech at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, where Elon Musk and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma engaged in a debate about AI.
The tech giant's upcoming headset promises a more comfortable experience than its predecessor. We were able to confirm just how comfortable the headset is -- it felt more balanced and less hot -- when we tested it out at MWC. The device was also designed to be more immersive. It has double the field of view of its predecessor, which Microsoft says is like switching from a 720p television to a 2K set for each eye, and has retina-tracking capabilities. As you can imagine, the headset won't come cheap: it has a $3,500 price tag, which isn't really surprising, seeing as its target audiences are enterprise users and institutions.