Microsoft HoloLens 2 will go on sale in September

The tech giant's upcoming headset promises a more comfortable experience than its predecessor. We were able to confirm just how comfortable the headset is -- it felt more balanced and less hot -- when we tested it out at MWC. The device was also designed to be more immersive. It has double the field of view of its predecessor, which Microsoft says is like switching from a 720p television to a 2K set for each eye, and has retina-tracking capabilities. As you can imagine, the headset won't come cheap: it has a $3,500 price tag, which isn't really surprising, seeing as its target audiences are enterprise users and institutions.