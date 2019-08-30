'Minecraft Earth' beta is available on Android -- in five cities

The Minecraft Earth beta recently reset its AR playing field and updated to version 2.0.0 on iOS. Crafters Earth reports that has brought familiar mobs like creepers and spiders to the game plus a number of challenges and adventures. Also, the in-game store is enabled so people can use the "Rubies" currency to buy build plates and accompanying items. A blog post notes that Android users can buy them in the game's store right now, with access on iOS coming soon. Any rubies earned or purchased will stick with a player's account through this beta test and once the game is fully available.

You'll also need a device running Android 7.0 or higher to participate, and you can find out more information from the game's FAQ right here.