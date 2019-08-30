The voice of Duke Nukem is now officiating weddings

I am now an ordained minister and will be performing my first wedding ceremony this Saturday. So yes, you can get married by Duke Nukem pic.twitter.com/ud6gF3lXhr — Jon St. John (@JSJisDuke) August 29, 2019

St. John is also willing to join happy couples in matrimony as Big the Cat, a character he voices in Sonic Adventure and Sonic Heroes. It sounds like a fun way to get married for fans, especially if St. John peppers in some of the foul-mouthed Duke's more colorful lines.

It's also got me thinking about other video game characters acting as officiants. I'd definitely rule out Mario, because that'd just be annoying. I probably wouldn't want The Joker's voice overseeing the big day either -- though Mark Hamill performing the ceremony would be pretty neat.