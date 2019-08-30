'Untitled Goose Game' will unleash avian chaos on September 20th

You play a goose whose aim is only to annoy the unsuspecting residents of a village by any means necessary. That includes stealing items, pranking hapless residents and honking -- lots and lots of honking. While it's too soon how to say how well the concept holds up in sustained play, UGG oozes a folksy (if incredibly mischievous) charm that helps it stand out from a sea of gritty, self-serious games. Besides, many of us are all too familiar with less-than-friendly geese -- it's nice to be on the other side of the beak for a change.