B&O's first soundbar packs Dolby Atmos, Chromecast and AirPlay 2

Bang & Olufsen isn't waiting for IFA to share its news for the week. The high-end audio and television company is using Venice Biennale, an annual arts exhibition in Italy to reveal its latest product: the Beosound Stage. Believe it or not, this is actually B&O's first soundbar. The company does have the Beosound 35 which it debuted at CES 2016. However, despite its look, that aluminum-wrapped speaker designed for music rather than complimenting your TV.
Sponsored Links
The Beosound Stage is a flat rectangle that can either be wall mounted under your television or situated on a shelf just below it. The speaker is the result of a collaboration with the Danish firm NORM Architects and incorporates geometric shapes and natural materials in the design. The frame of the Beosound stage comes in the usual B&O options of either aluminum and bronze, or you can opt for a third version in oak. And while the wood-grain model looks the most striking, it will also cost you $850 more. There are on-board controls on the edge as well, should you walk by and need to make a change.
Inside, the Beosound Stage has 11 drivers that each have a 50-watt amplifier. B&O says hat tally includes larger woofers that deliver "rich and superbly deep bass." Those four 4-inch speakers are also designed to reduce distortion to further enhance that low-end tone. Mid-range sounds come from two 1.5-inch drivers and a 3/4-inch dome tweeter -- a pair of each on the sides installed at an angle. According to B&O, this placement helps with 3D audio.
Speaking of 3D sound, the Beosound Stage supports Dolby Atmos for more immersive movies and television. How well Atmos works in an all-in-one speaker like this can vary, so that will be something to keep an ear on if we're able to listen to this thing in the future. The soundbar also offers Bluetooth and WiFi in terms of wireless connectivity, with the latter powering handy features like Chromecast built-in, AirPlay 2 and multiroom listening. Like a lot of premium soundbars, the Beosound Stage has a few audio presets you can choose from: TV, Music, Movie, Night Listening or None. You can also employ B&O's ToneTouch tech from inside its app to change the EQ settings based on your mood. Fair warning though, these tweaks are based on feelings, so you select things like warm, excited, relaxed and bright instead of treble, bass and mids.
The Beosound Stage will go on sale in "late autumn" this year. When it does, the aluminum and bronze models will cost $1,750 (£1,250/€1,500) while the oak version will be $2,600 (£1,900/€2,250).