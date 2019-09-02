Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget
Huawei's flagship Mate 30 arrives on September 19th

We'll soon see how Huawei copes without access to Google's services.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
58m ago in Mobile
Engadget

Huawei will unveil its flagship Mate 30 smartphone in Munich, Germany on September 19th, it has confirmed in a tweet and short video. The tagline "Rethink Possibilities" sounds very appropriate, as the company reportedly won't be able to sell the device with Google's official Android OS and services like the Play Store, Maps and YouTube. That's due to the fact that US companies are currently banned from doing business with Huawei.

The US could still give Huawei a reprieve on the Mate 30 ahead of the launch, but the company isn't counting on it. It recently unveiled its own HarmonyOS operating system, Play Store substitute and mapping service. However, without Google's official Android OS and apps, the Mate 30 will clearly be a much less attractive option in Europe and Huawei's other principal markets.

That's too bad for smartphone aficionados, as Huawei devices like the P30 Pro pack powerful hardware and have some of the best cameras you can get. The Mate 30 itself is rumored to be packing quad cameras in a circular module and very curved "waterfall" edges. So, it will be extremely interesting to see how it handles a lack of Google software, if that turns out to be the case.

Via: Engadget Chinese
Source: Huawei Mobile
In this article: Ban, Event, gear, HarmonyOS, Huawei, Launch, Mate30, mobile, Smartphone
