Huawei's flagship Mate 30 arrives on September 19th

The US could still give Huawei a reprieve on the Mate 30 ahead of the launch, but the company isn't counting on it. It recently unveiled its own HarmonyOS operating system, Play Store substitute and mapping service. However, without Google's official Android OS and apps, the Mate 30 will clearly be a much less attractive option in Europe and Huawei's other principal markets.

Did you get it right? The countdown to #HuaweiMate30 starts now!

We're going full circle in Munich on 19.09.2019.

Join us live: https://t.co/9ugi5gG9ci#RethinkPossibilities pic.twitter.com/etRYjrBVEC — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 1, 2019

That's too bad for smartphone aficionados, as Huawei devices like the P30 Pro pack powerful hardware and have some of the best cameras you can get. The Mate 30 itself is rumored to be packing quad cameras in a circular module and very curved "waterfall" edges. So, it will be extremely interesting to see how it handles a lack of Google software, if that turns out to be the case.