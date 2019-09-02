Latest in Gear

Image credit: JANEK SKARZYNSKI via Getty Images
save
Save
share

US and Poland agree to rigorously evaluate foreign 5G equipment

It’s the Trump administration's latest move to pressure China and Huawei.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Politics
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

JANEK SKARZYNSKI via Getty Images

The US and Poland declared today that suppliers of 5G network equipment should be rigorously evaluated for foreign government control. Vice President Mike Pence and Polish President Andrzej Duda signed an agreement to tighten guidelines of 5G network security, The Wall Street Journal reports. The deal didn't name Huawei specifically, but it's the latest move in Washington's attempt to exclude China from 5G networks.

"Protecting these next generation communications networks from disruption or manipulation and ensuring the privacy and individual liberties of the citizens of the United States, Poland, and other countries is of vital importance," the agreement reportedly states.

As Reuters notes, Huawei has a strong presence in Poland. But in January, authorities arrested a Chinese employee of Huawei and a former Polish security official on spying allegations. Huawei denied the charges, but it has remained under scrutiny.

The US has been urging other countries against using Huawei's 5G network tech since last year. Huawei has repeatedly denied US allegations and objected to being blacklisted by the Trump administration. This spring, the UN said that US fears over Huawei's equipment are politically motivated. Huawei has through November 19th to serve existing US customers. Time will tell if more countries take a similarly wary stance toward 5G network equipment from foreign providers.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, The Hill
In this article: 5g, 5g network, agreement, andrzej duda, business, deal, declaration, equipment, foreign, gear, huawei, internet, mike pence, poland, politics, security, us, washington
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

The best TVs and streamers to use in a dorm room

View
E-bikes are now allowed in US national parks, for better or worse

E-bikes are now allowed in US national parks, for better or worse

View
iOS 13 code hints Apple may be testing an AR headset

iOS 13 code hints Apple may be testing an AR headset

View
You can once again pre-register to buy the Samsung Galaxy Fold

You can once again pre-register to buy the Samsung Galaxy Fold

View
Android 10 may reach Pixel phones on September 3rd

Android 10 may reach Pixel phones on September 3rd

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr