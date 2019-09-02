US and Poland agree to rigorously evaluate foreign 5G equipment

"Protecting these next generation communications networks from disruption or manipulation and ensuring the privacy and individual liberties of the citizens of the United States, Poland, and other countries is of vital importance," the agreement reportedly states.

As Reuters notes, Huawei has a strong presence in Poland. But in January, authorities arrested a Chinese employee of Huawei and a former Polish security official on spying allegations. Huawei denied the charges, but it has remained under scrutiny.

The US has been urging other countries against using Huawei's 5G network tech since last year. Huawei has repeatedly denied US allegations and objected to being blacklisted by the Trump administration. This spring, the UN said that US fears over Huawei's equipment are politically motivated. Huawei has through November 19th to serve existing US customers. Time will tell if more countries take a similarly wary stance toward 5G network equipment from foreign providers.