Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
save
Save
share

Netflix's 'Between Two Ferns' trailer looks as ridiculous as you'd expect

A chat with Matthew McConaughey is just the start.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Netflix

Netflix has finally offered a peek at Between Two Ferns: The Movie just days before its September 20th premiere, and there's little doubt that Zack Galifianakis and crew are upping the ante for their magnum opus. The trailer starts with a Matthew McConaughey interview that goes... badly, and escalates from there. Zack is forced to go on the road and conduct interviews to mend his reputation, and the result is a string of absurd celebrity chats that makes even the most star-studded Netflix original seem low-rent by comparison.

The trailer alone shows interviews with the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch (aka Benefit Lumberjacks), Brie Larson, Jon Hamm and David Letterman, but they're just a sliver of who you can expect. The movie also has appearances from Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Peter Dinklage and even Keanu Reeves. Only some of them are likely to appear between the fabled plants, but it's safe to presume they'll get their fair share of screen time. If there's any concern, it's that this could be predictable -- not that this will necessarily deter anyone who's been watching Between Two Ferns interviews for years.

Source: Netflix (YouTube)
In this article: between two ferns, entertainment, internet, movie, netflix, services, streaming, trailer, video, zack galifianakis
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Dell XPS 15 review (2019): A powerful laptop in need of a refresh

Dell XPS 15 review (2019): A powerful laptop in need of a refresh

View
YouTube's channel removals soar following hate speech crackdown

YouTube's channel removals soar following hate speech crackdown

View
OnePlus TV may come with eight speakers and Dolby Atmos support

OnePlus TV may come with eight speakers and Dolby Atmos support

View
Google is working on a fix for malicious Calendar spam

Google is working on a fix for malicious Calendar spam

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr