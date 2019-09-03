SteelSeries made the ideal wireless headphones for the Switch

SteelSeries' key innovation is a small 2.4GHz wireless receiver, which connects to the Switch's USB-C port and instantly pairs with the accompanying headphones. (A USB-C to USB-A adapter lets you easily connect it to the Switch Dock, as well.) While there are similarly small Bluetooth Switch adapters on the market (like this $40 Homespot device), the Arctis 1 Wireless is a step above with loss-less and low-latency sound quality. And don't worry, it's a multifunctional beast too, with support for the PlayStation 4, PC and Android devices, and a 3.5 millimeter jack for everything else.

During my brief testing, the Arctis 1 Wireless sounded almost as good as the SteelSeries Xbox One cordless cans. I could hear the fine details of Breath of the Wild's phenomenal score, and feel the impact of every critical attack in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. They fit just as comfortably as SteelSeries other entries, thanks to their sturdy-yet-flexible ski goggle mask design, and you can also remove the microphone, making them look like a standard pair of headphones.

The only major downside with the Arctis 1 Wireless is that they're $100 -- twice the price of the wired model. But for many gamers, it'll be worth the cost to cut the cord.