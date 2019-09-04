Acer’s Predator Triton 300 is its new entry-level gaming laptop

The Triton 300 keeps the Predator design licks, with zone RGB lighting, and Turbo and Predator Sense keys alongside concaved WASD and arrow keys to help your reactions and input.

To keep it company, Acer also announced the Predator Triton 500 with a new 300Hz display — though it wasn't on show at IFA here in Berlin. The laptop keeps the same 15.6-inch screen, although it's a little thinner than the last model. To be honest, the news is that silky sounding 300Hz screen -- and not much else.

The Predator Triton 300 will be available in Europe this October, with prices starting from 1300 Euros (roughly $1,400), while the updated Triton 500 will be available in EMEA in November starting at 2,699 Euros and in the US this December, starting at $2,800.