Latest in Gear

Image credit: Acer
save
Save
share

Acer’s Predator Triton 300 is its new entry-level gaming laptop

Acer has also upgraded the Triton 500 with a 300Hz screen.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Acer

With waves of GPU upgrades and Intel processor refreshes keeping things interesting, gaming laptop competition has never been fiercer. In a bid to pick up gamers not quite willing to spend thousands of dollars on their rig, the Predator Triton 300 keeps the thin-and-light credentials of the series (this one is just 2.3kg), and ties together a 9th-gen Intel Core i7 with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. There's 16GB of DDR4 memory which is upgradeable, and a 15.6-inch HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Yes, there are more powerful machines out there, but the spec sheet sounds suitably gamer-friendly -- just don't expect ray-tracing. It'll support up to two 1TB SSDs in RAID 0, and there's WiFi 6 alongside a mandatory ethernet port if you're playing online.

Gallery: Acer Predator Triton 300 | 6 Photos

6

Gallery: Acer Predator Triton 300 hands-on | 12 Photos

12

The Triton 300 keeps the Predator design licks, with zone RGB lighting, and Turbo and Predator Sense keys alongside concaved WASD and arrow keys to help your reactions and input.

To keep it company, Acer also announced the Predator Triton 500 with a new 300Hz display — though it wasn't on show at IFA here in Berlin. The laptop keeps the same 15.6-inch screen, although it's a little thinner than the last model. To be honest, the news is that silky sounding 300Hz screen -- and not much else.

The Predator Triton 300 will be available in Europe this October, with prices starting from 1300 Euros (roughly $1,400), while the updated Triton 500 will be available in EMEA in November starting at 2,699 Euros and in the US this December, starting at $2,800.

Catch up on all the latest news from IFA 2019 here!

In this article: acer, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, gear, ifa2019, personal computing, personalcomputing, predator, predator triton 300, triton 300, triton 500
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
48 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Acer's Predator PowerGem could boost CPU performance by over 12 percent

Acer's Predator PowerGem could boost CPU performance by over 12 percent

View
BioLite launches disaster preparedness kits in time for hurricane season

BioLite launches disaster preparedness kits in time for hurricane season

View
Adidas' latest workout headphones have knitted bands and ear cushions

Adidas' latest workout headphones have knitted bands and ear cushions

View
Acer adds RTX Quadro power to its high-end ConceptD laptops

Acer adds RTX Quadro power to its high-end ConceptD laptops

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr