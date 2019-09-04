Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele/Engadget
save
Save
share

Watch ASUS' IFA 2019 event in under 10 minutes

That's a lot of high-powered laptops.
Billy Steele
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASUS hosted its IFA 2019 press event at 7AM ET this morning. We don't blame you if you were still sleeping, or on your way to work, and missed it. Lucky for you we were on the ground in Berlin and we've condensed the whole thing down to just under 10 minutes so you can catch up quickly. The company announced a new smart watch, expanded availability for its high-end ROG Phone II gaming phone, powerful new laptops for creative pros (including the first to harness NVIDIA's Quadro RTX 6000 graphics), displays and a whole lot more.

Now it's time to get caught up while your boss is out for coffee.

Catch up on all the latest news from IFA 2019 here!

In this article: asus, displays, gaming, gaming phone, gear, ifa2019, laptop, laptops, mobile, personal computing, personalcomputing, phone, proart, rog phone ii, studiobook one, studiobook pro x, supercut
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Early version of 'Plants vs. Zombies 3' is available today for $30

Early version of 'Plants vs. Zombies 3' is available today for $30

View
Twitter hackers compromise Chloe Moretz's account

Twitter hackers compromise Chloe Moretz's account

View
Spotify’s Premium Duo plan expands to 14 countries

Spotify’s Premium Duo plan expands to 14 countries

View
'Overwatch' is reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch in October

'Overwatch' is reportedly coming to Nintendo Switch in October

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr