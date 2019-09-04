'Cyberpunk 2077' will have multiplayer, eventually

We have no idea what form the multiplayer will take. It could offer conventional first-person shooter modes like deathmatch and capture the flag. Or jump on the battle royale bandwagon and pit 100 augmented soldiers against one another. For now, we can only speculate. CDPR has been forthcoming on other parts of the game, though. The studio released 15 minutes of work-in-progress gameplay at PAX West and, a few days ago, confirmed that the game will be "100 percent first-person." All of this comes on top of the surprise reveal at E3 that Keanu Reeves will be taking on the role of Johnny Silverhand, a non-playable character, in the story.

1/2 Until now, the only thing we said about multi was that it was in R&D. As we're getting closer to launching 'single player' Cyberpunk 2077 in Apr. 2020, we'd like to confirm that multiplayer's in the works! If you feel like lending us your skills apply: https://t.co/QQV6qsuvhk pic.twitter.com/GHbiS5N3DT — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) September 4, 2019