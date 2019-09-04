Latest in Gaming

Image credit: id Software/Bethesda
save
Save
share

'Doom 64' is reborn on Switch November 22nd

It's getting a big visual upgrade for its return to a Nintendo console.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
13m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

id Software/Bethesda

Bethesda and id Software aren't just marking the 25th anniversary of Doom by re-releasing the original games on modern platforms -- they're also offering the first game that many console players cut their teeth on. As part of its latest Direct presentation, Nintendo has revealed that Doom 64 is coming to the Switch on November 22nd. Yes, it's back on a Nintendo console more than two decades after its N64 debut. There aren't many details at this stage, but it's getting a conspicuous visual upgrade with higher-resolution, widescreen graphics that feel more appropriate for 2019 than 1997.

If you'll recall, Doom 64 wasn't a port. It was considered a sequel to Doom II, and it included both 32 brand-new maps as well as redone artwork and tweaks that included a new laser weapon, the "Unmaker." It wasn't as universally acclaimed as the core Doom PC titles, but it had its fans. More importantly, it hasn't always been easy to track down and play. Now, you can fire up Doom 64 just about anywhere, even if it's on the commute into work.

Source: Nintendo (YouTube)
In this article: av, bethesda, doom, doom 64, games, gaming, id software, nintendo, nintendo 64, switch, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Facebook’s latest leak includes data on millions of users (updated)

Facebook’s latest leak includes data on millions of users (updated)

View
Bjork's VR album is finally ready

Bjork's VR album is finally ready

View
Amazon's new Fire TV Cube is faster at understanding your voice commands

Amazon's new Fire TV Cube is faster at understanding your voice commands

View
Crestron's new smart home OS is made for ballers with multiple houses

Crestron's new smart home OS is made for ballers with multiple houses

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr