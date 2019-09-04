Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Lucas Pope
Investigation game 'Return of the Obra Dinn' hits Switch this fall

The follow-up to 'Papers, Please' takes things to the high seas.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
31m ago in AV
Comments
Lucas Pope

Return of the Obra Dinn is an award-winning, monochromatic investigation game set on a spooky 19th-century ship, and it's heading to Switch in the fall. Obra Dinn landed on PC last October, and the Switch release marks its console debut. Nintendo announced the Switch launch during today's Nintendo Direct.

In the game, players take on the role of an East Area Trading Company assessor who must figure out why, after five years lost at sea, the Obra Dinn has returned without its crew. The Memento Mortem stopwatch allows players to turn back time at the source of someone's death, providing insight into the ship's path and its passengers' demise. Obra Dinn comes from Papers, Please developer Lucas Pope, and it's a brilliantly detailed, fantastical, black-and-white take on the whodunit genre.

