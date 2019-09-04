‘Xenoblade Chronicles’ will be remastered for Switch

MONOLITHSOFT's acclaimed RPG is destined to be reborn on #NintendoSwitch as #XenobladeChronicles: Definitive Edition. Explore Bionis and Mechonis with Shulk, Reyn, Fiora and friends in this legendary adventure when it arrives in 2020. pic.twitter.com/HUr7XYHalO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 4, 2019

Xenoblade was originally developed by Monolith Soft, which was later acquired by Nintendo. The story follows the character Shulk and his friends as they embark on a quest for revenge against the Mechon for destroying their home. The gang travel on the backs of titans and uncover the secrets of the Monado weapon.

A sequel, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, came out on Switch in 2017. Still, most fans seem to prefer the original JRPG. In our 2012 review, we were struck by how "rich and expansive" the world of the original game felt and praised the "novel twists" of its combat system. One noted drawback was that the Wii's graphical limitations didn't do the game's art design any favors. Hopefully, the remastered version for Switch will aim to look better.