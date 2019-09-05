Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Moon
Cult classic 'Moon: Remix RPG Adventure' is coming to Nintendo Switch

It's the first time the game will be available in English.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
2h ago in Gadgetry
Moon

The cult classic Moon, a PS1 game fans are calling an "anti-RPG," will finally be available in English for the first time. Indie studio Onion Games has revealed that it's working on a re-release of the title for the Nintendo Switch. While the English version of the game doesn't have a release date yet, Onion Games says a global rollout will closely follow its Japanese launch for the platform on October 10th.

Moon deviates from typical RPG elements, turning tropes commonly associated with the genre on their head. "Have you ever played an RPG and wondered [w]hy [it's] OK that this hero is breaking into houses and stealing items from people's drawers?" Onion Games wrote to explain what the game is all about. In Moon, your character is transported into an RPG he's been playing in game. Instead of fighting and killing monsters in that world -- it's a zero-battle game -- he collects "Love" from them instead.

It's been 22 years since the title was first released to the public, and fans attempted to translate it in English over the years. Now, Moon is finally within your reach and could be available before the year ends.

Source: Onion Games
