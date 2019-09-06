Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Matt Makes Games/Extremely OK Games
save
Save
share

Free 'Celeste' update adds 100 levels and 40 minutes of music

It'll drop September 9th, but Xbox One players might have to wait a little longer.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
5h ago in AV
Comments
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Matt Makes Games/Extremely OK Games

A free Celeste update will bring more than 100 new levels and 40 minutes of additional music to the charming platformer September 9th. It'll bring the total number of stages to more than 800. Creator Matt Thorson announced the "Chapter 9: Farewell" add-on at the end of last year. He and his team hoped to release the update around the time of Celeste's first anniversary in January, but that wasn't to be.

There are "new mechanics and items to discover and play with," according to Thorson, and you'll have to complete Chapter 8 to unlock these levels. There are no B- or C-Side variants to this batch of stages, though.

You might have to wait a little longer to try the levels on Xbox One. "We apologize, but coordinating this patch across all consoles was challenging for our tiny studio," Thorson wrote in a blog post. "If it doesn't make the 9th, it will release soon after." Meanwhile, now that the team has finished work on Chapter 9, production on delayed limited-edition physical copies of Celeste will start soon.

Alongside the DLC release date, Thorson revealed he and his colleagues opened a new studio called Extremely OK Games. "On TowerFall, my collaborators took a larger role than I anticipated, and on Celeste, it was obvious that calling ourselves Matt Makes Games had become silly," he said. The team is now working on a game with the codename EXOK1.

Via: Polygon
Source: Extremely OK Games
In this article: av, celeste, dlc, extremely ok games, extremelyokgames, gaming, matt thorson, mattthorson, platformer
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
58 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
DOJ launches probe of automakers that agreed to California emissions rules

DOJ launches probe of automakers that agreed to California emissions rules

View
India's Vikram lunar lander lost contact during its descent

India's Vikram lunar lander lost contact during its descent

View
DoJ pushes Google and Apple to ID 10,000 users of a gun scope app

DoJ pushes Google and Apple to ID 10,000 users of a gun scope app

View
Nintendo won't deliver NES and SNES games to Switch on a regular schedule

Nintendo won't deliver NES and SNES games to Switch on a regular schedule

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr