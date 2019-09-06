Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

India's Vikram lunar lander lost contact during its descent

The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is safe but its lander likely crashed.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
09.06.19 in Space
Comments
237 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Animated graphics of Chandrayaan-2 landing module are displayed on a screen at a media center set up at Indian Space Research Organization's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network facility in Bangalore, India, late Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Today India attempted to become only the fourth nation to successfully soft-land on the surface of the Moon. That mission appears to have failed, when the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost contact with its Vikram lander at an altitude of 2.1km above the lunar surface. The space agency has said only that it is analyzing available data, and that the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft is still in orbit. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at about 10:30 ET.

If the mission is lost, then out of three soft-landing attempts this year it will be the second to go awry. China's Chang'e 4 reached the far side of the Moon in January, while the privately-owned Beresheet lander from Israel crashed in April after sending back one last photograph.

Source: ISRO
Coverage: MIT, Reuters, Planetary.org
In this article: chandrayaan-2, gear, India, ISRO, lander, lunar lander, moon, rover, space, Vikram
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
237 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The best laptops for students in 2019

The best laptops for students in 2019

View
Apple lands 'Dads' documentary from Bryce Dallas Howard

Apple lands 'Dads' documentary from Bryce Dallas Howard

View
Tesla hopes to unveil its electric pickup truck in November

Tesla hopes to unveil its electric pickup truck in November

View
Firefox will encrypt web domain name requests by default

Firefox will encrypt web domain name requests by default

View
Google Assistant will help you find Tile trackers

Google Assistant will help you find Tile trackers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr