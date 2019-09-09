BET+ starts streaming on September 19th

At launch, BET+ says it will feature more than 1,000 hours of programming, all of it available to watch on both iOS and Android as well as a variety of other streaming devices. With Tyler Perry playing a major role in BET+, the streaming service will be the official home of the filmmaker's back catalog of work. There will also be stand-up specials from the likes of Nick Cannon, Lil Rel of Get Out fame and Saturday Night Live alum Sasheer Zamata, among others. Moving forward, the service says it plans to launch a new original production "almost every month" over the course of its first year of availability.

BET+ is just one of a couple of streaming services launching this fall, with both Disney+ and Apple TV+ coming later in the year. The service feels it can both survive and thrive in a crowded marketplace by catering to African Americans, a demographic the service says is underserved by the big players.