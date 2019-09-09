Latest in Gear

Image credit: BET Networks/Viacom
BET+ starts streaming on September 19th

It will set you back $9.99 per month.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
4h ago in Services
BET Networks/Viacom

After it was first teased at the start of the summer without a release date, we now know BET+ will now launch on September 19th. We also have a price: the ad-free streaming service will set you back $9.99 per month.

At launch, BET+ says it will feature more than 1,000 hours of programming, all of it available to watch on both iOS and Android as well as a variety of other streaming devices. With Tyler Perry playing a major role in BET+, the streaming service will be the official home of the filmmaker's back catalog of work. There will also be stand-up specials from the likes of Nick Cannon, Lil Rel of Get Out fame and Saturday Night Live alum Sasheer Zamata, among others. Moving forward, the service says it plans to launch a new original production "almost every month" over the course of its first year of availability.

BET+ is just one of a couple of streaming services launching this fall, with both Disney+ and Apple TV+ coming later in the year. The service feels it can both survive and thrive in a crowded marketplace by catering to African Americans, a demographic the service says is underserved by the big players.

Via: Variety
Source: BET Press
In this article: bet, BET+, gear, services, streaming, video streaming
