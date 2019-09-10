Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple
save
Save
share

Apple’s latest Watch studies cover hearing, hearts and women's health

There's also a dedicated research app on the way.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
2h ago in Wearables
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Apple

Apple is expanding its Watch-based health studies in a significant way. The tech giant announced today three new studies that use the Watch (and iOS) to monitor key conditions. A Hearing Study will gauge the effects of long-term exposure to loud noises. A Women's Health Study will look at how menstrual cycles can influence screening for conditions. There's also a new Heart & Movement study that ventures beyond earlier work.

Just how you'll enroll is new, too. Apple is making the studies available through a new dedicated Research app that will be available in the US later in 2019. The company is clearly committed to treating the Apple Watch as a medical tool, and that includes scientific studies.

Follow all the latest news from Apple's 2019 iPhone event here!

In this article: apple, apple watch, gear, health, hearing, heart, iphone2019, medicine, mobile, smartwatch, wearables, women
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

iPhone 11's dual-camera system has an ultra-wide lens

iPhone 11's dual-camera system has an ultra-wide lens

View
The iPhone 11 is Apple’s colorful new handset for the masses

The iPhone 11 is Apple’s colorful new handset for the masses

View
iPadOS will arrive on September 30th

iPadOS will arrive on September 30th

View
Apple Watch Series 3 now starts at $199

Apple Watch Series 3 now starts at $199

View
Apple watchOS 6 launches on September 19th

Apple watchOS 6 launches on September 19th

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr