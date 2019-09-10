Apple’s budget $329 iPad gets a 10.2-inch screen

The new iPad is "designed to make the most out of iPadOS," Apple VP Greg Joswiak told the assembled crowd. It offers a number of new features and design tweaks including a redesigned home screen, deeper Apple Pencil integration, and improved multitasking controls. Best of all, it will also offer a smart connector which allows you to strap on the optional ($159) full-size keyboard, which also doubles as a protective cover. If you prefer to use the onscreen keyboard, a simple pinch on the screen will transform it to a floating keyboard that can be used one-handed.

Despite the display's increased real estate and feature set, the 7th gen iPad will cost the same amount as its predecessor: $329 for the Wi-Fi model and $459 for Wi-Fi + LTE. The starting price will increase slightly for UK customers to £349. You'll have your pick between 32GB and 128GB hard drives. The new model will be available with a 100 percent recycled aluminum chassis in silver, space gray and gold finishes. It ships on September 30, though you can put your order in today.