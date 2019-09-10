iPadOS will arrive on September 30th

As for what's new in iPadOS? Multitasking features have been significantly improved for one. You can now have multiple instances of supported apps in different "spaces" -- imagine having a Safari window in split-screen view alongside Notes, and another next to your Mail apps, for example. The home screen has been slightly changed so you can see more apps and pin widgets to it. Naturally, it'll get all the updates that iOS 13 will provide to iPhones, as well -- that includes improved performance across the board, a system-wide dark mode and major updates to apps like Maps, Reminders, Photos and Notes.