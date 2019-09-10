Lamborghini's V12 gets electrified with the 819HP Sian hybrid

With a name that means "flash or lightning" in the Bolognese dialect, the Sian is the latest supercar to get the hybrid treatment following Porsche and Ferrari vehicles. But the automaker wasn't content just placing a battery in its latest vehicle. Instead, it's using a supercapacitor to propel the vehicle forward.

The Sian has added a 48-volt motor to the gearbox, giving an additional 34 horsepower to the V12 engine. It helps propel the vehicle at launches and gives the Sian immediate torque while punching the accelerator.

It does this with a supercapacitor instead of the typical lithium-ion battery pack. Lamborghini says it's "three times more powerful than a battery of the same weight and three times lighter than a battery producing the same power." When you building something that goes incredibly fast, reducing weight while adding power is the name of the game. Lamborghini seems to have done that with updated tech it borrowed from the Aventador.

Plus, whenever the brakes are used, the supercapacitor is fully recharged so it's always ready for takeoff.

The combined powertrain produces 819 horsepower and shoots the Sian from zero to 62 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds. If you're in the market for one, you might want to hurry. The automaker is only building 63 Sians that will be individually styled by the owners. In other words, it's pricey.