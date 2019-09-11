Hideo Kojima releases 'Death Stranding' briefing trailer in 4K

He'll start with a 50-minute gameplay footage showing how Death Stranding's "Strand Game" -- that is, how the main character "Sam" reconnects people and a dying world -- works on September 12th 3:30PM Japan time/2:30AM US Eastern time. On September 14th, he'll present a 30-minute video showing gameplay in a specific location within Death Stranding's universe.

In a tweet, Kojima said he'd rather you go in blind and play without knowing what the game is about, so you can "enjoy the surprise by discovering yourself." However, he decided to introduce its basic gameplay, because vaguely describing it as a "completely new type of action game" understandably wouldn't fly with a lot of potential players.

You can watch the 4K briefing trailer, as well as the Kojima Productions TGS event livestream in a few hours, below: