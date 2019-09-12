Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Frictional Games
save
Save
share

Horror series 'Amnesia' now available on Nintendo Switch

If you want to make your daily commute unpleasant, this is the way to do it.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
17m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Frictional Games

If you've ever wanted to scream for dear life on public transit, there's good news. After first launching on PC in 2010 and then making its way to the PlayStation 4 in 2016, the Amnesia: Collection is now available on Nintendo Switch. The bundle includes all three terrifying games in the seminal horror franchise, including Amnesia: The Dark Descent, its expansion Amnesia: Justine and sequel Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. The entire package will set you back a modest $29.99.

Back at the start of the decade, Amnesia won both critical and popular acclaim for its innovative take on the horror genre and oppressive atmosphere. Despite inspiring plenty of imitators, the game is consistently ranked as one of the scariest games you can play on PC, PS4 and now Nintendo Switch. Download the Amnesia: Collection from the Nintendo eShop.

Source: Frictional Games, Nintendo
In this article: amnesia, av, gaming, horror, nintendo, nintendo eshop, nintendo switch
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Dauntless' leaves early access with a big update on September 26th

'Dauntless' leaves early access with a big update on September 26th

View
Slack's desktop apps get dark mode options

Slack's desktop apps get dark mode options

View
The 1TB PS4 Pro drops to $349 on Amazon

The 1TB PS4 Pro drops to $349 on Amazon

View
Is the iPad Mini a great choice for a small tablet?

Is the iPad Mini a great choice for a small tablet?

View
Nintendo sues ROM-sharing website for at least $2 million

Nintendo sues ROM-sharing website for at least $2 million

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr