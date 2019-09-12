Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
save
Save
share

Huawei boss is willing to license 5G tech to ease spying fears

The company claims it’s willing to sell its 5G patents and technical blueprints to another business.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Security
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Huawei's CEO Ren Zhengfei said the company is willing to help boost a western rival in the global 5G race as a way to ease tensions with the West. In a recent interview, Ren told The Economist Huawei would give another company "perpetual access" to its existing 5G patents, code and technical blueprints in return for a one-time fee.

Ren went on to claim the license would give the buyer the freedom to modify Huawei's source code, so as to address any possible spying concerns. The potential cybersecurity threat Huawei presents to western nations has been a contentious issue among the Five Eyes, an intelligence-sharing alliance that is made up of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and US. While Australia, New Zealand and the US have banned their respective national carriers from buying 5G equipment from Huawei, Canada and UK have yet to do the same. As part of this hypothetical deal, Huawei would keep all of its existing carrier contracts and continue to develop new 5G tech, as well as work to secure new sales contracts. Essentially, the company wants to reset the playing field and go from there.

However, as The Economist notes, it's hard to say whether the plan is likely to work. First, it's unclear if the Chinese government would agree to Huawei essentially selling off a portion of its most valuable assets to a foreign company. Similarly, it's uncertain if there's a company out there that is actually interested in buying Huawei's 5G patents.

Most of all, even if Huawei were to prop up a western rival, it's unlikely that would put the company in the US government's good books. As things currently stand, there are few things Democrats and Republicans agree on, but both mistrust Huawei. In July, a bipartisan group of House representatives and senators moved to block the Trump Administration from removing Huawei from the Commerce Department Entity List.

Via: South China Morning Post
Source: The Economist
In this article: 5g, business, cybersecurity, five eyes, gear, huawei, mobile, security, spying
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

'Dauntless' leaves early access with a big update on September 26th

'Dauntless' leaves early access with a big update on September 26th

View
Slack's desktop apps get dark mode options

Slack's desktop apps get dark mode options

View
The 1TB PS4 Pro drops to $349 on Amazon

The 1TB PS4 Pro drops to $349 on Amazon

View
Is the iPad Mini a great choice for a small tablet?

Is the iPad Mini a great choice for a small tablet?

View
Nintendo sues ROM-sharing website for at least $2 million

Nintendo sues ROM-sharing website for at least $2 million

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr