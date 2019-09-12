IKEA's remote for its Sonos-powered speakers ships October 1st

IKEA's SYMFONISK lineup currently includes a WiFi bookshelf speaker and a speaker/lamp combo. Both products are Sonos compatible and support all the music streaming services you'd expect. Once you've paired the buttonless, puck-shaped remote to your speakers, you can tap it once to pause or play audio, double-tap to fast-forward, triple-tap to skip backwards or twist to adjust volume. The included magnetic mount lets you place the controller on the wall if you don't want yet another remote sitting on your coffee table. That low price is a little misleading; you'll need to buy the $35 Trådfri gateway, which connects to your router and enables IKEA's smart home products to be linked together.

With IKEA's affordable take on smart lighting -- and now Sonos-powered speakers -- just about anyone can join the smart home trend.