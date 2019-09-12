Indie darling 'To the Moon' makes its console debut in January

If you've not played To the Moon, it's a meditative experience that explores human mortality. The story follows two charming doctors as they attempt to rebuild the memories of a dying man in order to fulfill his final wishes. In the process, they witness a heartwarming love story. Kevin Gao, the game's lead writer and developer, created the 2011 original using RPG Maker, a toolkit that makes it easy to create SNES-era JRPGs. For the Switch re-release, developer XD is recreating the game using Unity. If you simply can't wait to play the game on Switch, it's currently available on PC, as well as Android and iOS.