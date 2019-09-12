Latest in Gaming

Image credit: XD Network
save
Save
share

Indie darling 'To the Moon' makes its console debut in January

The game's developer had previously aimed to launch the game on Switch this summer.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
25m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

XD Network

Indie darling To the Moon will launch on Nintendo Switch on January 16th. Developer XD Network and publisher Freebird Games shared the revised release date in a new YouTube teaser. The title was previously set to launch this summer.

If you've not played To the Moon, it's a meditative experience that explores human mortality. The story follows two charming doctors as they attempt to rebuild the memories of a dying man in order to fulfill his final wishes. In the process, they witness a heartwarming love story. Kevin Gao, the game's lead writer and developer, created the 2011 original using RPG Maker, a toolkit that makes it easy to create SNES-era JRPGs. For the Switch re-release, developer XD is recreating the game using Unity. If you simply can't wait to play the game on Switch, it's currently available on PC, as well as Android and iOS.

Source: XD Network
In this article: av, gaming, indie, nintendo, nintendo switch, to the moon
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Google One plans get thorough automatic backups for Android phones

Google One plans get thorough automatic backups for Android phones

View
Samsung's artistic The Frame TV is currently on sale for $649

Samsung's artistic The Frame TV is currently on sale for $649

View
Even BMW’s ‘Vantablack’ X6 gets caught by LiDAR

Even BMW’s ‘Vantablack’ X6 gets caught by LiDAR

View
Watch the trailer for Amazon's star-studded 'Modern Love' series

Watch the trailer for Amazon's star-studded 'Modern Love' series

View
BMW shows off a fuel-cell version of its X5 SUV

BMW shows off a fuel-cell version of its X5 SUV

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr