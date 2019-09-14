Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Hulu
Hulu's 'Castle Rock' season 2 teaser shows the origins of 'Misery'

She's becoming the psychopath we all know and fear.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Hulu is at last ready to offer a glimpse at Castle Rock's second season, and it's evident this won't be the feel-good hit of the year. A newly posted teaser for the Stephen King-based anthology focuses on the arrival of a younger version of Misery villain Annie Wilkes (Lizzy Caplan) in Castle Rock as she's "budding" into a full-fledged psychopath. The clip makes clear that Wilkes is acting partly out of a warped sense of duty to her daughter -- not that others (including her daughter) believe her.

The 10-episode season premieres October 23rd and will also feature stars like Tim Robbins (playing a character from The Sun King), Paul Sparks and Yusra Warsama. It's too soon to say if this will live up to the bar set by the first season, but it's clear that there are plenty of stories left to tell in this fictional universe -- this could continue so long as there's interest in King's novels.

Via: io9
Source: Hulu (YouTube)
