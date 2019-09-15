Nissan envisions car-themed esports gaming chairs

At the moment, Nissan doesn't have plans to build the chairs. However, it's gauging "public reaction" to the seats and recently ran a Twitter poll to see which furniture people would like the most. If that's any indication of demand, the GT-R chair is the most popular concept by a long shot. If Nissan ever makes one of these models, that's likely to be the one supporting your posterior during long gaming sessions.

This isn't a game. We've got some new concepts and they aren't cars. Share your pick of the gaming-inspired styles below. #NationalVideoGamesDay pic.twitter.com/aaNMGssmbf — Nissan (@NissanUSA) September 12, 2019