Apple Arcade is available early for some iOS 13 beta users

They can invite family members and start playing some of the more than 100 games Apple plans to have in its library. So, if you've been itching to try out some of the titles Apple Arcade has in store, now might be your chance -- three days earlier than expected.

Apple Arcade is live (for now?) 3 days early pic.twitter.com/LOO9UA9XhM — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 16, 2019