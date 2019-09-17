Google brings its Data Saver feature to Android TVs

Google says Data Saver will reduce data usage and increase watch time by up to three times, which will be handy for users on a limited data plan. There are also Data Alerts which monitor data usage and warn users when they have used up a certain amount of their data.

The features were first designed with an Indian audience in mind, but given how many people now watch video on their mobile devices and have caps on their data usage, they will be helpful for international users as well. Even customers with a usage cap on their home broadband could benefit from data saving and alerts to let them know when that session of binge watching TV shows in 4K is about to max out their plan.

The data saving features will roll out in India in the next few weeks, with a global rollout coming some time later.