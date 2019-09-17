Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Lucasfilm LTD / Disney
save
Save
share

Disney's Bedtime Hotline for kids is back for two weeks (starring Yoda it does)

Just call 1-877-7-MICKEY to get Disney characters to wish your kids goodnight.
Amrita Khalid, @askhalid
27m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Lucasfilm LTD / Disney

Getting your wee ones to head to bed can be a chore. But what if the kids had a goodnight phone call from Spider-Man or Elsa from Frozen to look forward to? Polygon reported that Disney's Bedtime Hotline, which allows kids to hear good night messages from classic Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Donald Duck, is back in operation. Children will now also be able to hear from newer characters from the Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar universes, such as Yoda from Star Wars, Spider-Man, Woody from Toy Story and more.

Parents can reach the toll-free hotline at 1-877-7-MICKEY. This will lead them to an automated messaging system, where they'll then be able to select from a list of characters. The wide selection of characters will ensure that your kids don't get bored.

Rather than a simple "goodnight", the bedtime messages are all uniquely written to suit each character. Yoda's message in particular seems crafted to transport the listener to a galaxy far, far away. "Close your eyes and reach out with your feelings," says Yoda in the message. "Feel the force surround you. Like the blanket it is. In your dreams, other places you will see. The future, the past, old friends, the new, See you there, I will. For the force is with you. Always."

Unfortunately, the bedtime hotline isn't permanent -- it will close operations on September 30th. If you fear that missing out on nightly subliminal messaging from Disney will disrupt your offspring's REM cycles, you could invest in a good voice recorder.

Via: Polygon
In this article: av, disney, disney bedtime hotline, entertainment, frozen, mobile, star wars, toy story
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

iPad Pro leak suggests tablet photography just won’t die

iPad Pro leak suggests tablet photography just won’t die

View
Apple's latest AirPods and wireless charging case are $30 off on Amazon

Apple's latest AirPods and wireless charging case are $30 off on Amazon

View
Google Fi now offers an unlimited plan

Google Fi now offers an unlimited plan

View
Get a glimpse of SpaceX's orbital Starship prototype under construction

Get a glimpse of SpaceX's orbital Starship prototype under construction

View
MoviePass is dying, but its former leader wants to resurrect it

MoviePass is dying, but its former leader wants to resurrect it

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr