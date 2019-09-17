Google Fi now offers an unlimited plan

The Fi Unlimited plan offers unlimited calls, texts and data for multiple members of your family, including some international calls. The plan covers free calls from the US to 50 counties, as well free data and SMS messages when you are traveling in 200 destinations. The plan also comes with a Google One membership, giving you 100GB of cloud storage onto which you can automatically back up your Android phone.

The monthly cost of the Unlimited plan is $45 per line for 4 to 6 lines, $50 per line for 3 lines, $60 per line for 2 lines and $70 for a single line. That's pricey, but the upside is that there's no contract or activation fees.

If you're keen for both a new phone and a new plan, you can get 50 percent off a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3XL when you sign up for Google Fi by September 18th.

To see if Google Fi is available on your device, you can check the compatibility page.