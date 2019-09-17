Latest in Gear

Image credit: Telstra
save
Save
share

Google Home speakers can now make mobile calls, starting in Australia

Australian customers can call hands-free via their mobile carrier.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
25m ago in Mobile
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Telstra

For two years, Google Home users have been able to place calls from their smart speakers using the built-in VoIP functionality. From today that function is available using mobile service too, with Australian mobile provider Telstra becoming the first company to offer voice-activated calling via a mobile carrier.

Telstra customers can link up to six mobile numbers to their Google Home and sync the contacts as well, letting them call anyone from their phone book using their Home device. To use voice calling with multiple numbers, they can set up Google Voice Match to identify voices and link them to a particular number and contact list.

A handy feature of this service is that it lets customers call from their Home device even if their mobile is located somewhere else.

Voice-activated calling is available from today to all Telstra mobile customers, and there are more details available on the Telstra website.

In this article: gear, google home, mobile, telstra, voice-activated calling
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Blue's Yeti X microphone comes with everything you need to sound like a pro

Blue's Yeti X microphone comes with everything you need to sound like a pro

View
Uber will restrict NYC drivers' access to app due to new regulations

Uber will restrict NYC drivers' access to app due to new regulations

View
GNU founder Richard Stallman resigns from MIT, Free Software Foundation

GNU founder Richard Stallman resigns from MIT, Free Software Foundation

View
FCC approves first commercial use of 3.5GHz band

FCC approves first commercial use of 3.5GHz band

View
What's on TV: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

What's on TV: 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr